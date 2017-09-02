     close
243 WSSM Brass
Unread 02-09-2017, 07:54 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Centerfield UT
Posts: 18
243 WSSM Brass
243 WSSM brass for sale this has been necked down from New 270wsm brass it has been trimmed and neck turned and full length resized. it is ready to load. you could also neck to 223 or 25 just by running though a FL sizer die. Price is $80 per 50.
