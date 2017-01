243 Amax 105 I have a Remington 700 243 SPS Varmint with a 26" 1-9.125 twist. I've read that this rifle is hit or miss with the 105 Amax but wanted to give them a try since I couldn't get the Berger 95 Target VLD locally.



I'm just starting to set myself up for F Class Shooting and thought I'd try these. I'll slowly work myself up to complete custom build but for right now just want to see if I'll like it.



Does anyone have any load recommendation with this body and H4350?



Thanx in advance



Chad