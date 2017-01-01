223 WSSM Factory Loads 2 Boxes 64 Grain FS/FT I have 2 boxes of factory Winchester 223 WSSM 64 grain ammo (40 rounds total) for sale or trade.



This stuff is pricey as you all know, so I need to get $140 shipped for it. I would also be interested in trading for lighter weight (225 grain and under) 338 projectiles, either in whole or in part. I am putting together a 338-06.



I can try to get pics up or text them. There is some very light staining on some of the rounds from storage (not by me). I purchased them not long ago like this in anticipation of getting a 223 WSSM rifle but it fell through and I have gone the heavy route instead.