     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 223 WSSM Factory Loads 2 Boxes 64 Grain FS/FT
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

223 WSSM Factory Loads 2 Boxes 64 Grain FS/FT
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-01-2017, 12:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 9
223 WSSM Factory Loads 2 Boxes 64 Grain FS/FT
I have 2 boxes of factory Winchester 223 WSSM 64 grain ammo (40 rounds total) for sale or trade.

This stuff is pricey as you all know, so I need to get $140 shipped for it. I would also be interested in trading for lighter weight (225 grain and under) 338 projectiles, either in whole or in part. I am putting together a 338-06.

I can try to get pics up or text them. There is some very light staining on some of the rounds from storage (not by me). I purchased them not long ago like this in anticipation of getting a 223 WSSM rifle but it fell through and I have gone the heavy route instead.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB- 358 STA brass | .338 - 300gr Sierra Matchking »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC