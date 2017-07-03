Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
223 reloading Supplies for sale
223 reloading Supplies for sale
03-07-2017, 06:16 AM
TexasTB
223 reloading Supplies for sale
I just traded in my AR15, so no longer have need for the following:
132 factory rounds of Nosler Ballastic Tips 55 grain;
20 factory rounds FMJ;
800 pieces fired brass cases;
Lapua Match Brass 99 pieces;
Dillon 223 Carbide dies:
RCBS 223 SB rifle dies;
Dillon 223 rifle Gauge;
$150 takes all.
03-07-2017, 07:15 AM
lostsixgunner
Re: 223 reloading Supplies for sale
I'll take this, shipped right?
03-07-2017, 07:40 AM
TexasTB
Re: 223 reloading Supplies for sale
Yes shipped and I'll send you a PM.
Sold pending funds
