.223 redding body die & lee collet die
Unread 04-23-2017, 04:34 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 943
.223 redding body die & lee collet die
For those.of you that want.to try something different. Lee neck sizing collet.die and a redding.body die for when you need full length sizing.

The collet produces really concentric ammo.

Got.out of.the .223 so it has been gatherig dust for a couple of.years. needs a new home

$40
