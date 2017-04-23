Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
.223 redding body die & lee collet die
.223 redding body die & lee collet die
04-23-2017, 04:34 PM
rcoody
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 943
.223 redding body die & lee collet die
For those.of you that want.to try something different. Lee neck sizing collet.die and a redding.body die for when you need full length sizing.
The collet produces really concentric ammo.
Got.out of.the .223 so it has been gatherig dust for a couple of.years. needs a new home
$40
