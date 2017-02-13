Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
215 Berger Hybrids
215 Berger Hybrids
02-13-2017, 11:06 AM
cowboy57
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 97
215 Berger Hybrids
2 boxes of 215gr .308 Berger Hybrids. One box is still sealed and the other I used 13 bullets out of. So a total of 187 bullets. asking $90 TYD
0.338 bullets -- Cutting Edge 225 MTH
30 cal bullets and dies
