215 Berger Hybrids
Unread 02-13-2017, 11:06 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 97
215 Berger Hybrids
2 boxes of 215gr .308 Berger Hybrids. One box is still sealed and the other I used 13 bullets out of. So a total of 187 bullets. asking $90 TYD
