208 Amax 308 caliber bullets
04-08-2017, 11:44 PM
Willoughby
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: NW Montana
Posts: 411
208 Amax 308 caliber bullets
208 Amax has been discontinued by Hornady
Rumor has it the replacement doesn't fly as well
I have some for sale
1000 Ct 310.00 shipped or
500 Ct 165.00 shipped
if your lucky enough to live in the BIG WOODS your lucky enough
