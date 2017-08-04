Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



208 Amax 308 caliber bullets
Unread 04-08-2017, 11:44 PM
208 Amax 308 caliber bullets
208 Amax has been discontinued by Hornady
Rumor has it the replacement doesn't fly as well
I have some for sale
1000 Ct 310.00 shipped or
500 Ct 165.00 shipped
if your lucky enough to live in the BIG WOODS your lucky enough
