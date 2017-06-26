Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



1x fired .338 Lapua (Lapua Headstamped)
Unread 06-26-2017, 04:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Alberta, Canada
Posts: 207
1x fired .338 Lapua (Lapua Headstamped)
I have several hundred once fired .338 Lapua brass. $150 shipped per 100. All fired from a precision bolt gun.
