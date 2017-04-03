Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-04-2017, 07:16 PM
bschneiderheinze
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kirksville Missouri
Posts: 198
175 grain nosler match monsters
I bought 500 of the Midsouth and they shoot well I am just not reloading 175's anymore. These shoot just as good as smk's if not better. 250 of them for $65 shipped or trade for 155 or 210 grain
