17 Remington Brass
Unread 02-14-2017, 03:50 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 15
17 Remington Brass
Maybe someone can help me out ..........Ive been looking for 17 Remington Rifle Brass either Nosler or Norma and for the life of me There is no Brass to be found anywhere I have looked.

Sure I can buy the loaded ammo but would prefer to get the unprimed Brass but it appears that there is no to be had anywhere
Unread 02-14-2017, 05:54 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: SW Okla.
Posts: 79
Re: 17 Remington Brass
Powder Valley is showing Nosler 17 Rem brass in stock for 73.09/100. Very good people to deal with also!
