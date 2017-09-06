Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page 12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 503 For Sale
12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 503 For Sale
Unread 06-09-2017, 11:44 AM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,146
12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 503 For Sale
Cleaning out my reloading room and found some goodies I don't have a use for anymore.

12 pcs. NEW Midway 503 ammo cases for sale.
Ammo squares measure 3/8"L x 3/8"W x 1.5"T

$30 free shipping

US Only

12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 503 For Sale-ammo-case-1a-1.jpg

12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 503 For Sale-ammo-case-1b-1.jpg
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD

www.mcrifles.com
