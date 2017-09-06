Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 501 For Sale
12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 501 For Sale
06-09-2017, 11:48 AM
Kevin Cram
SPONSOR
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,146
12 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 501 For Sale
Cleaning out my reloading room and found some goodies I don't have a use for anymore.
12 pcs. New ammo cases / Midway 501 for slae
ammo squares measure 3/8"L x 3/8"W x 1.125"T
$30 free shipping
US Only
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD
www.mcrifles.com
