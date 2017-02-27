Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Reloading Equipment and Components
100 140 accubonds NIB .270 $45
100 140 accubonds NIB .270 $45
02-27-2017, 04:44 PM
woodhall jr
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 45
100 140 accubonds NIB .270 $45
2 boxes of 50 140 grain accubonds. Never broke the seal. Sold my 270wsm and no longer need $45 shipped.
7two4-88two-037eight
02-27-2017, 09:15 PM
tanner o
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Helena, Mt
Posts: 71
Re: 100 140 accubonds NIB .270 $45
I will take em, pm on the way
