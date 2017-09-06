Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
10 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 507 For Sale
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
10 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 507 For Sale
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-09-2017, 11:50 AM
Kevin Cram
SPONSOR
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,146
10 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 507 For Sale
Cleaning out my reloading room and found some goodies I don't have a use for anymore.
10 pcs. NEW ammo cases / Midway 507 for sale
ammo squares measure 1/2"w x 1/2"L x 1.625"T
$28 free shipping
US Only
__________________
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD
www.mcrifles.com
Last edited by Kevin Cram; 06-09-2017 at
12:45 PM
.
#
2
06-09-2017, 11:58 AM
blinderthanascope
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: cave city ky
Posts: 65
Re: 10 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 507 For Sale
what size ammo does the 507 hold... tanks
#
3
06-09-2017, 12:46 PM
Kevin Cram
SPONSOR
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,146
Re: 10 pcs. NEW Ammo Cases / Midway 507 For Sale
My apologies. I forgot to include the ammo square sizes. I've updated the original post.
__________________
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD
www.mcrifles.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: Benchsource Annealer
|
RUAG 300 win mag brass
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:34 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC