0.338 bullets -- Cutting Edge 225 MTH



- 225gr Match-Tactical-Hunting (MTH)

- G1 BC = 0.651



They have shot really well out of my 338 Win Mag. Pretty good BC for a 225 as well. Good combination of weight, BC, and suitable for hunting.



Pic below shows the MTH next to a 225gr TTSX for reference.



Jason



