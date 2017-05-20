Zeiss Victory Rangefinder - 8x26 PRF - $350 For sale - Zeiss Victory range finder - Excellent Condition - works great



Purchased new approximately 6 years ago and looking to upgrade to a Sig 2400.



I have used at the range and hunting less than 20x. It works like new and comes with original nylon case, lens cap, owners manual. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



