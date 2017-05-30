Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Zeiss Victory PRF Rangefinder
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Zeiss Victory PRF Rangefinder
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-30-2017, 08:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 68
Zeiss Victory PRF Rangefinder
New in Box Zeiss Victory 1200 PRF Rangefinder for sale. Never used, this rangefinder goes to 1200 yards and incorporates the Zeiss Ballistic Information System (BIS).

$500 obo





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: Steiner T5Xi 3-15x50 Horus H59 new $2350 | US Optics LR-17 - $1600 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:00 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC