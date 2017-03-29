Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Zeiss Victory 8x45 LRF Binoculars. 1750.00
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Zeiss Victory 8x45 LRF Binoculars. 1750.00
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: whidbey island , wa.
Posts: 87
Zeiss Victory 8x45 LRF Binoculars. 1750.00
I am selling my Zeiss Victory 8x45 LRF binoculars. They are approximately 2 years old and are in great shape. The glass has no imperfections of any kind, and everything works as new. Comes with Zeiss neck strap, soft case, lens cloth, and extra battery.
I am only selling because I wound up with two pairs.

Picking the"best"among alpha quality optics can be very subjective, but I have used these next to leica Geovid HD- B ( also for sale) and I would be very hard pressed to pick which I prefer. The field of view and low light performance is very impressive.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS WGS 4.5-14x40mm AO RMEF | Zeiss V8 2.8-20x56 rail mount »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:57 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC