Zeiss Victory 8x45 LRF Binoculars. 1750.00 I am selling my Zeiss Victory 8x45 LRF binoculars. They are approximately 2 years old and are in great shape. The glass has no imperfections of any kind, and everything works as new. Comes with Zeiss neck strap, soft case, lens cloth, and extra battery.

I am only selling because I wound up with two pairs.



Picking the"best"among alpha quality optics can be very subjective, but I have used these next to leica Geovid HD- B ( also for sale) and I would be very hard pressed to pick which I prefer. The field of view and low light performance is very impressive.