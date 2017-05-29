Zeiss Victory 10x45 RF Binos

I am including a tripod adapter from Outdoorsmans ($100) which really helps a lot for both glassing and ranging.

For full disclosure when I was looking at these getting some pics I did spot a small scratch on the right ocular piece. I tried to photo it, but can tell you it has no affect on the quality of the optics, and cannot perceive any flaw while using them.

I will ship with the case,strap and tripod mount as pictured.

