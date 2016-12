Zeiss HD5 5-25x50 I have a new in box Zeiss HD5 that I would like to sell. I just got the scope and the optics are great but I want to put a lightweight hunting package together so am looking to get a lighter scope. The HD5 weighs 26 ounces and I don't want to go over 20.

Never mounted I've opened the box and handled it once. Rapid Z1000 reticle with the locking turrets, 5-25x50 magnification.

$1050 shipped, or I might be interested in trading for a lighter scope of equal quality. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





