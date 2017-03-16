Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 Z-1000
03-16-2017
Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 Z-1000
Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 with the Rapid Z-1000 illuminated reticle. Reticle #73. Scope is in great condition but does have light safe nicks on the turrets. Little to no ring marks. 1/4 MOA locking turrets. Best glass optically that money can buy. I just purchased this scope for a rifle and sold the rifle. I am looking to trade for a Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50, ATACR or a Vortex Razor Gen II. These scopes ran $3199-$3399 depending on where you bought it. I am looking to trade but I know guys are going to give me the you gotta list a price. So how about ONE MILLION DOLLARS

Other trades considered. Cash either way depending on the trade..

No box but i've sent a Victory HT to Zeiss before because the whole turret unscrewed from the scope body and I did not have any proof of purchase or anything and they still fixed it (Sent to Germany) at no cost to me other than shipping it to them. They even covered shipping back to me after they received it back from Germany. Top notch customer service not that you will ever need them.

Scope Specs:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/produ..._6_24x56.html#!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 Z-1000-img_2358.jpg   Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 Z-1000-img_2359.jpg  

Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 Z-1000-img_2360.jpg   Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 Z-1000-img_2362.jpg  

