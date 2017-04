Zeiss Diascope 85mm Spotting Scope I'm downsizing my equipment and would like to sell my spotting scope. I am the original owner and purchased the scope in 2008 or 2009. Aside from a few small paint scratches around the focus knobs, the spotter is in excellent condition. The glass is like new. It has a variable 20-60x eyepiece. It's always been protected with a neoprene cover, stored in a safe, and cleaned after every use. It's served me well over the years. I've never had a problem with it.



I'm asking $1600.00



