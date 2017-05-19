Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 12:46 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Florida
Posts: 13
ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm
New in box. Has the 20 plex reticle. Comes in box as new. Box has had the manufacture barcode on the end removed for rebate submission. 825.00 shipped USPS Priority.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm-s-l1600.jpg   ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm-s-l1600-4-.jpg  

ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm-s-l1600-3-.jpg   ZEISS CONQUEST HD5 5-25x50mm-s-l1600-2-.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Swarovski PH (Habicht) 4-16x50 Adjustable Objective | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:06 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC