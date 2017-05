Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000 Ballistic Reticle with Lockable Target Turret USED mounted this scope to my .308 and shot 2 boxes of shells through it before my long range shooting plans changed. Scope was lapped in and has very minor marks on the barrel, optics in excellent condition.



$750.00 (Price includes shipping, insurance, and tracking fees)



The HD5 comes with a lifetime transferable defect warranty. German engineered very durable, rugged and precise.