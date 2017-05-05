Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Unread 05-05-2017, 07:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 4
Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000
New in box, never mounted - $800.00

Price includes  shipping, insurance, and tracking fees.

The HD5 comes with a lifetime transferable defect warranty. German engineered  very durable, rugged and precise.


Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000-photo_20161202_065907xs.jpg

Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000-photo_20161202_180919xs.jpg

Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000-photo_20161202_181128xs.jpg
