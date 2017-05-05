Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-05-2017, 07:21 PM
WWAT1995
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 4
Zeiss Conquest HD5 5-25x50 Rapid-Z 1000
New in box, never mounted - $800.00
Price includes shipping, insurance, and tracking fees.
The HD5 comes with a lifetime transferable defect warranty. German engineered very durable, rugged and precise.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vortex Razor Gen I 5x20x50 MIL/MIL EBR-2b Reticle
|
Leica Rangemaster 1200 Scan Rangefinder
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:12 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC