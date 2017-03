Zeiss Conquest HD 3-15x42 Selling a Conquest HD5 in 3-15x42. Excellent condition. Spent a few months on a 270 and that's been its only use. #20 reticle. Looking for 750.00 shipped. Hopefully my pics work, otherwise pm me a phone number or email and I'll get them to you ASAP. I have lots of feedback on archerytalk, Rokslide and eBay under the same username. Thanks for looking. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger