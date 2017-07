Zeiss Conquest HD 15x56 w. Outdoorsmans bino stud and 2 Outdoorsmans bino adapters $1100 tyd

Zeiss Conquest 15x56 HD w. Cordura case, neck strap, Outdoorsmans bino stud and tall and short Outdoorsmans bino adapters $1100 tyd paypal gift, reg paypal add 3%. New twist up eye cups. Objective lenses have a couple of minute surface scratches that do not affect viewing at all. Nice binos. Will NOT separate the adapters.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger