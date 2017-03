Zeiss Conquest HD 15x56 w. Outdoorsman's Bino Stud and 2 Outdoorsman's Adapters $1250 tyd Zeiss Conquest 15x56 High Definition Glass (HD) with Outdoorsman's Bino Stud installed and both the Tall and Short Outdoorsman's Bino Adapters. Will not separate. Perfect glass, As New Rubber Armor, Zeiss Cordura Case and Neck Strap, All Zeiss Lens Covers. Used very little. I just don't use these. $1250 tyd Paypal gift. Reg Paypal add 3%. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger