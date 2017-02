Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14X44MO Z800

Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14-44MO Rapid Z800

1 inch tube. In like new shape. I mounted this scope and sighted it in

And put it in the safe and there it remains. I tried to post pictures but no luck

I can email or text pictures. Comes in original box . $450.00 shipped to the us .

Please send pm to contact me . Thanks for looking



Sold PF