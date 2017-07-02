     close
Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 MC
02-07-2017
Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 MC
Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 MC

Excellent condition. one mark from ring. no scratches on glass. no original packaging

$290 shipped priority. Can e-mail more pics.
Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 MC-img_2733.jpg   Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 MC-img_2734.jpg  

