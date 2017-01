Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 MC With my eyes getting worse as I age I prefer scopes with more magnification. I purchased this scope new and has very little use. It has some ring marks on the bottom but it's in great shape. Asking $325 shipped to the lower 48 and paid by paypal. It comes with box and paperwork. Can email at gfdifranco@gmail.com or text 440-567-1443. Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger