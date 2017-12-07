Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Zeiss 5-25x50 HD5 new
Unread 07-12-2017, 12:56 PM
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 658
Zeiss 5-25x50 HD5 new
New in box never mounted 5-25x50 with plex reticle and lockable turrets. 950$ tyd. Same scope as this one. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...ccuratescom-20
