Zeiss 10x42 Victory FL (Lotutec) Binocular I am selling a Zeiss 10x42 Victory FL (Lotutec) binocular in EXCELLENT condition. I purchased the bino new from Zeiss Optic in Richmond, VA approx 5 months ago. The Zeiss bino has only been outside for a couple of times on my deck for some observation and one indoor 3D shoot. Other than that, the Zeiss has never been outside.



The Zeiss bino has the Lifetime, fully transferrable warranty which means a lifetime of no worries and piece of mind with this Zeiss Bino.



The bino comes with the box, case, paperwork, cloth, straps and both eye and objective covers.



Glass and bino is in excellent, like new condition. No scratches or marks on body or glass.



Check the Albinos optic ranking site along with the bird and hunting forums. Highly rated and outstanding reviews.



I am asking $1175.00 for the Zeiss bino which includes shipping and insurance. Paypal accepted. I think this is a pretty good deal.......Thank you.












