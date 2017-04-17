WTT Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 for 2 scopes









I am in need of a scope for the AR that I built and on a shoe string budget, this is what I am having to do. I have the Zeiss conquest 6.5-20x50 with target turrets that has only seen the field 1 time and I still have the box and all for. I am wanting to trade for 2 other scopes that are both 12x + power and one needs to be 1" tube for my Ruger #1 I am taking this off of. I know its a long shot and I absolutely love my conquest but I am going try this to get a scope on the AR and replace this for now.