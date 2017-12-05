Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTT/WT Spotter 45 with H32
05-12-2017
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Albany, Ky
Posts: 107
WTT/WT Spotter 45 with H32
Excellent condition Spotter 45 with H32 reticle. Perfect glass. Comes with case, cover, cleaning, kit and all.

$3650
trade for Ai At or Non MC Ax 6.5 cm, 260, 6.5x47 etc

Partial trades for high end glass NF H59, Vortex Razor HD or AMG mil reticles. Etc.
Giraurd trimmer*
​​​​​​​Bench source annealer.*

other items just pm me.
Thank you

