WTT Weaver Tactical 3-15x50 for something higher power I have a very good condition Weaver Tactical 3-15x50mm I'd like to trade for something in a higher power. I have it on a Ruger RPR right now and it works well, but I've started shooting at prairie dogs at over 600 yards away and would like something with just a little bit more magnification. Let me know what you have.