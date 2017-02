WTT Vortex Razoer Gen II 4.5-27x56 mil/mil for moa/moa This may be a longshot but I have a Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27x56 EBR-2C mil/mil I would like to trade for same scope moa/moa or equivalent FFP Nightforce scope. This scope was bought new summer of 2016 and has seen little use . Although I've become accustomed to the mil system all my other scopes are moa based so for simplicity... Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger