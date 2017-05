WTT Swarovski X5 5-25x56 Just throwing this out there to see if there is any interest. I have a X5 5-25x56 X5, (non illuminated) 1/4 Moa turrets, 4wx reticle that I'm considering trading for a 3.5-18x50 X5. I think the smaller scope would just fit the rifle better. I love the x5, so trading for the smaller one is really the only scope I'm interested in. If anyone is interested shoot me a pm and we can see what we can work out. Thanks!