Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTT: Seekins Precision 30mm Scope Rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTT: Seekins Precision 30mm Scope Rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 01:04 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 671
WTT: Seekins Precision 30mm Scope Rings
I'd like to trade these rings for some of the Hawkins Precision 1" Long Range Hybrids.
These Seekins rings are excellent, but I need some 1" rings for my scope.
Thanks!

Scope Rings - 30mm Tube - Scope Rings & Mounts
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS NIB VX6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL W/P | WTT/WT Spotter 45 with H32 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC