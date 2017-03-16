Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTT S&B PMII 5-25x56 for a S&B 5-20 Ultra Short
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTT S&B PMII 5-25x56 for a S&B 5-20 Ultra Short
03-16-2017, 07:04 PM
dbransco
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Springfield, MO
Posts: 4
WTT S&B PMII 5-25x56 for a S&B 5-20 Ultra Short
Hello,
I looking to trade my Schmidt & Bender PMII 5-25x56 LT/Mtc with h2cmr reticle for a 5-20 ultra short.
Thanks!
