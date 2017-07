WTT - S&B Klassik 4x36 for Zeiss Conquest 4x32 or Kahles 4x36 I have a very nice (very minor ring marks) Schmidt and Bender Klassik 4x36 scope with Circle Plex Reticle. While it is a superb scope, I would like a slightly lighter weight scope. I would consider trading for either a Zeiss Conquest 4x36 or a Kahles Helia-C 4x36. I lean toward the Zeiss due to the 4" eye relief. You can text or call me at 406-381-3672 in Montana, or email at mtsetterdad@gmail.com