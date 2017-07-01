     close
Wtt-Premier Heritage Tactical 3-15x50 Gen 2 XR reticle for more magnification
Unread 01-07-2017, 08:36 PM
Wtt-Premier Heritage Tactical 3-15x50 Gen 2 XR reticle for more magnification
Have a very early model premier heritage tactical without marked parallex with gen 2 XR illuminated reticle. Also has the nice flip ups and has the 27 mil DT-MTC-CCW turrets. Glass and turrets are phenomenal just need more than 15 on the high side. Looking for something with around 25 on high end and comparable glass.
