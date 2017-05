Wtt : Plrf25c bt



Looking to trade a great condition PLRF25C BT in Tan. Picked it up earlier in the year from Mile High. Works as advertise at range hand in hand with a previous Vector IV.Have it listed at SH, same usernameTrades- Accuracy International AX308 (Small Firing Pin Only) in Dark Earth- Surgeon 223 Barreled action (will take a whole rifle if it comes in an MPA BA Lite Chassis)- Tangent Theta 5-25- Schmidt Bender PMII 5-25 P4F- STI DVC 3Gun** If you're interested in purchasing it, PM a price**