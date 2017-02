WTT: Nightforce SHV and Sig Whiskey 5 Scope Building a LR 300WM and have two scopes I am considering throwing on it.



1. NIB Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 MOAR Illuminated. Bought at cabelas some time ago but haven't had a rifle to put it on yet.



2. NIB Sig Whisky 5 2.4-12x56 Illuminated. Same story basically.



Fine with both of these scopes for the gun but if someone is looking for a 2 for 1 trade for a Nightforce, Swaro or other comparable scope I would be more than happy to listen.