WTT nightforce nxs 5.5-22x50 moar reticle I have an nxs 5.5-22x50 moar non zs, hs, in good cond. Probably not perfect but close. In nightforce ultralight low rings. I was seeing if there was any interest in a trade for a gen 1 razor in moa. Will post pics when I have the chance but I can text or email them upon pm request.



Thanks