WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 ZS MOAR C429



I love this scope but I'm looking to shed some weight and trade it out for it's little brother. The scope is used but in good condition. There is a small mark on the parallax turret which I have tried to capture, but it does not effect operation or performance. I should be able to dig up the box, but no promises. Either way I would ship it properly packaged and insured. I'd be glad to provide the serial number for verification.Looking for an NXS 2.5-10x42 ZS either MOAR C458 or Velo HV C486