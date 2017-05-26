WTT Nightforce ATACR 4-16 F1 MOAR I have a ATACR 4-16 F1 in MOA. It's been used for a couple of years, but no scratches or flaws to be mentioned. It is an absolutely fantastic scope, and I would keep it for the rest of my life..... but I am going to switch to MILS. So I am looking for a trade before i go though the trouble of cashing it out and buying another scope. It will come with a set of Seekins 34MM .92" low rings.



Ideally, I would trade even for the exact same scope in mils. Wouldn't mind going to a SFP if it stays in the 15x or 16x magnification range. So one of the new 4-16x50 SFP or a good solid NXS 3.5-15 plus cash would be just fine with me.



I am a pretty big fan of Nightforce, so that is what I prefer by a wide margin. I need equipment that will hold up to serious abuse, so might possible be open to other trade offers if it is really solid gear. Won't hurt to pass it by me. Not interested in anything Vortex.



Thanks.