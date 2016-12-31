     close
WTT-NF 34mm 1.125 for seekins 1.0 height
12-31-2016
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,384
WTT-NF 34mm 1.125 for seekins 1.0 height
Have some used but in good shape NF UL 34mm rings 1.125 height. Looking for same in 1.0 of seekins 1.0 height 34mm.
