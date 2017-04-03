Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTT: NF 34mm 1.0" or 1.125" for 1.5"
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTT: NF 34mm 1.0" or 1.125" for 1.5"
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-04-2017, 10:22 PM
Tigerbikes
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 43
WTT: NF 34mm 1.0" or 1.125" for 1.5"
I am looking for a pair of Nightforce Ultralight 34mm 4 screw "Extreme" 1.50" height rings (NF P/N A227).
I have a pair of Nightforce Ultralight 34mm 4 screw "High" 1.125" height (NF P/N A224) or a pair of Nightforce Ultralight 34mm 4 screw "Medium" 1.00" height rings (NF P/N A223) to trade.
Thank you,
Jeff (Tigerbikes)
tiger.bikes@verizon.net
two zero one four ten seventeen seventeen (text)
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Lots of stuff cheap
|
WTB Ruger #1 rings
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:15 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC