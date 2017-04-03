Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTT: NF 34mm 1.0" or 1.125" for 1.5"
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTT: NF 34mm 1.0" or 1.125" for 1.5"
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-04-2017, 10:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 43
WTT: NF 34mm 1.0" or 1.125" for 1.5"
I am looking for a pair of Nightforce Ultralight 34mm 4 screw "Extreme" 1.50" height rings (NF P/N A227).

I have a pair of Nightforce Ultralight 34mm 4 screw "High" 1.125" height (NF P/N A224) or a pair of Nightforce Ultralight 34mm 4 screw "Medium" 1.00" height rings (NF P/N A223) to trade.

Thank you,

Jeff (Tigerbikes)
tiger.bikes@verizon.net
two zero one four ten seventeen seventeen (text)
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Lots of stuff cheap | WTB Ruger #1 rings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:15 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC