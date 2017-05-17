Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTT March 3-24 X 42
Unread 05-17-2017, 11:33 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 69
WTT March 3-24 X 42
i have a lightly used March 3-24 X 42 with the FML1 reticle in mils.

the scope is in great condition with only 1 or 2 light marks in the finish but nothing into the metal. Glass is superb and functions perfectly.

it will come with the factory box and literature, both the plastic and leather scope covers it came with factory, an MK Machining zoom ring lever and aadland caps pictured.

it was mounted on one of my light hunting rifles which I traded to get a prs type rifle so I am looking to trade this for a scope that is more suited to prs type events.

i would prefer a scope of equal value in mils.

i have a set of 30mm Badger High rings (not pictured) that can be included if your tube is 34mm and your scope includes rings.
